Glasgow’s West End may be a place of change and immersive dining experiences these days but there are plenty of spaces where you can embrace the authentic Glaswegian West End atmosphere. There are proper local pubs that only exist in this part of the city.

Now, the West End is full of stylish gastropubs, hipster hangouts and fancy restaurants, but that’s not to say there’s still not plenty of proper old-school Glasgow pubs , if you know where to look.

Some Landmark pubs have a history that goes back to the 17th century. They are joined by classic time capsules of different eras, the kind of bar you can’t build, it has to evolve over time. Pubs that hark back to Glasgow in the 1960s or 70s, bars from the Victorian era or public houses with a storied past that stretches back to when the West End was a patchwork of villages.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane with 16 of the last-standing proper old-school pubs of Glasgow’s West End.

1 . The Arlington bar in Glasgow claims to be home of the 'real' Stone of Destiny | The Arlington bar

2 . Tennent’s Bought from Hugh Tennent in 1884 - the pub is incredibly historic, having once belonged to the very same Tennent's who brew Scotland's national lager. | Contributed

3 . Islay Inn Located on Argyle Street just up the road from Kelvingrove, The Islay Inn has been a pub on the corner under several different names from as far back as 1861. Nowadays you can expect a traditional Scottish local with regular live folk music and a specialist selection of whiskies. | Islay Inn