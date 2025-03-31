Glasgow’s West End may be a place of change and immersive dining experiences these days but there are plenty of spaces where you can embrace the authentic Glaswegian West End atmosphere. There are proper local pubs that only exist in this part of the city.
Now, the West End is full of stylish gastropubs, hipster hangouts and fancy restaurants, but that’s not to say there’s still not plenty of proper old-school Glasgow pubs, if you know where to look.
Some Landmark pubs have a history that goes back to the 17th century. They are joined by classic time capsules of different eras, the kind of bar you can’t build, it has to evolve over time. Pubs that hark back to Glasgow in the 1960s or 70s, bars from the Victorian era or public houses with a storied past that stretches back to when the West End was a patchwork of villages.
Join us as we take a trip down memory lane with 16 of the last-standing proper old-school pubs of Glasgow’s West End.
