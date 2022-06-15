Pizza Magic renamed Nostrana as refurbishment at Hyndland takeaway continues

The well established west end takeaway is being turned into a restaurant - and has a new name.

What’s happening? Pizza Magic, a longstanding takeaway on Hyndland Road, is being extended into the space next door. Work has been underway since February, and the team are now looking to hire staff for the restaurant, which looks to be called Nostrana.

Jobs available: Currently they’re hiring for full and part time positions for a pizza chef, sous chef, front of house, baristas, bartender, waiting staff, kitchen staff and cleaners.

Picture: Pizza Magic

Owner Marco Stevenson lodged plans in 2017 to extend the takeaway into the neighbouring shop - the former Tabak newsagent - that shut its doors earlier that year.

Plans for Marco’s 120 seater restaurant, which included al fresco style seating that overlooked the developed Old Station Park, were lodged in May 2017.

Since then, that application was withdrawn and another submitted in 2018 which was approved in 2019. This one looks to have fewer outdoor seats at the front of the building, but there’s still a seated area overlooking the park.

The former Tabac shop has been used as a pop up space since it closed, with Absolute Roasters coffee and a candle and gift shop taking up residence for a short while.

Nostrana will offer dine in and takeaway, and be open seven days from 11am.