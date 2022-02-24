A new restaurant will open in the west end this spring.

What’s happening? Paul and Chris Charalambous, co-owners of Epicures, Cail Bruich and Brett, in partnership with itison founder, Oli Norman, have announce a brand-new £250,000 restaurant concept, Shucks, coming to Hyndland in the west end in early spring.

What’s on the menu? The seafood bar and restaurant will serve up the best produce from Scottish waters with dishes, designed by head chef Shaun Haggarty.

The skilled kitchen brigade will use a range of techniques with in-house curing and smoking and fresh seafood cooked over a wood-fired grill in the state-of-the-art kitchen.

Champagne, wine and cocktails: Alongside the menu will be a carefully curated drinks menu for both diners and walk-ups in the stylish downstairs cocktail, wine bar and outdoor terrace. This menu will include a Champagne and cocktail trolley brought to your table; a wine and Champagne list by Cail Bruich’s head sommelier; and seasonal cocktails including the in-house Negroni served at your table.

Co-owner Chris Charalambous said: “Shucks has been a long time in the making and we are delighted to finally be able to announce it to the Hyndland community.

“We hope that Shucks will bring a unique dining experience to the area which will add to the already burgeoning hospitality scene that the west end has to offer.

“We are also proud in the fact we have created 30 sustainable jobs in the area & we will continue to invest in our people & the product to deliver first class hospitality experiences."

The £250,000 refurb of the 80-cover venue is being carried out by Glasgow based Surface ID who designed sister venues Cail Bruich, Brett and Epicures. The refurb will see the Hyndland spot, site of the former Nicks, transformed into a comfortable restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace for locals and those coming from further afield to enjoy.