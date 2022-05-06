New beer garden opens in Glasgow city centre

Platform has unveiled a new beer garden and menu ahead of summer.

Platform’s Lane is a new urban oasis that seats over 100 people outdoors comfortably and is decked out with decorative pergolas, colourful festoon lighting and blooming hanging baskets.

Located in a back cobbled lane beside the former home of The Arches, it’s now open every weekend from 12pm to 10 pm.

The Platform street food menu is also avialable to enjoy in the new space, and includes dishes such as burgers, sliders, Korean fried chicken, wood fired pizza and tacos.

New dishes include cajun shrimp tacos with chipotle crema and white cabbage and coriander slaw or a range of sliders, including pulled pork, and cod goujons to spicy lamb mince curry.

There’s also sharing dishes such as the new charcuterie board which features the best of Italian snacking with Prosciutto, mortadella and Salami Napoli cured meats, Gordal olives, roasted tomatoes and fresh ciabatta bread.

New cocktails include a passionfruit daiquiri, strawberry martini and rum punch.

Live entertainment is also sheduled, with music performances from Gordon Airlie this Saturday. To get customers in the party spirit and celebrate the launch of the outdoor lane, Platform has created a weekend of entertainment where you can eat, drink and dance the night away.

Top touring band Fleetwood Max will be on hand to recreate the sound of the legendary rock band. The stunning Fleetwood Mac Disco live stage and visual begins from 7:30 pm in one of their arches this Saturday (7th May).

Playing classics to perfection like Go Your Own Way, Rumours, Little Lies and more, it’s a night not to be missed. Alongside the live band is an out-there stage and visual show, that includes a disco DJ set and a few surprises.

Priced from £14 per person, click here to book Fleetwood Mac Disco tickets or a table inside or out to enjoy Platform’s new menu.

Kathryn McCormick, owner of Platform said: “In true Scottish fashion the weather looks like it might tip down this weekend but we won’t let that dampen our spirits.

“Our outdoor lane is an urban oasis in the city and we promise it’ll light up your weekend.

“We’re excited to launch The Lane and our new menu and of course, we’ll be open inside or out if it chucks down from the heavens.

“Come and join us for food and drink and a dance at the Fleetwood Disco. It’s one of my favourite nights out!”