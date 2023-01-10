Trongate could see a new hotel, an ‘Oriental Bar’, and shops on the site of a former Royal Bank of Scotland if the plans are given the go-ahead

A plan to knock down an abandoned Glasgow bank and replace it with a hotel, shops and pub is back on the council agenda as the developer seeks to change a condition.

Caledon Properties Ltd has permission to build a 12 storey block with 157 hotel bedrooms or apartments in place of the former Royal Bank of Scotland property and Oriental Bar in the Trongate area.

There are to be shops on the ground floor. The bid got the go-ahead about three years ago but in December an application was lodged with the council to alter an agreed condition of planning.

The request seeks for the operating hours of three commercial properties to open an hour earlier from 7am to 12 midnight seven days a week instead of from 8am. A planning application said: “This change is required to make the commercial units more attractive to potential operators. The current opening hours are considered to be unduly restrictive and not in keeping with opening hours of other commercial units within the immediate surroundings of the site.”

The application to vary the condition for the development at 178 to 186 Trongate/11 Hutcheson Street is being considered by Glasgow City Council. The original planning permission was granted in February 2020 for the demolition of the building and erection of hotel or aparthotel, retail, public house and associated works.

A design and access statement submitted with that application said: “A new building in this location will help contribute towards improved social cohesion which will have economic benefits for the Trongate area and the wider context of Glasgow.

“The proposals also account for a clear servicing strategy which is separate to the safe operation of the hotel/retail units and public house. This building will be an asset to City and could become a catalyst for more development along the Trongate. Glasgow has a variety of striking buildings on prominent corners and this building will add another that is of a language and scale familiar to its surrounding context.”

Plans are back on the council agenda after a two year period