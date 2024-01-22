Popeyes to open second fried chicken franchise on Sauchiehall Street
Huge news for fried chicken fans across Glasgow as a new city centre franchise of Popeyes is coming to Glasgow after the success of the Barrhead opening
Popeyes® fans need wait no longer as the iconic quick-service food brand announces much-anticipated new restaurants opening north of the border in 2024.
Following the successful launch of its first Scottish restaurant in Barrhead in 2023, the brand – famed for its Chicken Sandwich which ‘broke the internet’ – is bringing a second restaurant to the area, opening on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street later this year.
Forming the next stage of the Scottish expansion, Aberdeen will see its first Popeyes® open on Union Street this spring – with a further drive-thru venue to open in the city in coming months.
Barrhead’s opening in September 2023 set a new record for the brand, with avid fans queueing for the opening from 4.30pm the day before, eagerly waiting for 18.5 hours to pick-up a taste of New Orleans. In its opening week it consistently had queues of up to 2.5 hours long, making it the busiest Popeyes® opening globally.
2024 is set to be another big year for Popeyes® as it continues its nationwide rollout with 30 new locations, including London Waterloo Station, Exeter and Aberdeen, throughout the year.
Chicken fans across Scotland will be able to experience Popeyes® world-famous shatter crunch for themselves once they get their hands on the mouth-watering menu, including the iconic Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich which contains its signature 12-hour marinated chicken, and original Louisiana biscuits and gravy.
Popeyes® will also be serving its breakfast menu across the new Scottish restaurants including the Big Breakfast Roll (a sausage patty, egg, streaky bacon, and American cheese in a soft bun), a variety of sausage, bacon, egg and cheese muffins, Cajun hash browns, and its famous Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella®.
Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes® UK, said: “Opening restaurants in Scotland has been key for us since we first landed in the UK, and following the huge success of Popeyes® Barrhead, we’re thrilled to be bringing the flavours of New Orleans to fans in Aberdeen and Glasgow city centre. Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes® globally, and we are confident that our new launches in Aberdeen and Glasgow will be just as popular.
“This is just the beginning for us in Scotland, and we’re looking forward announcing further plans of upcoming openings across the country very soon.”
To find out more about the new restaurant launches, and to be the first to hear about exciting Popeyes® news Scotland, head to popeyesuk.com/restaurants or via the links below, or follow the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK or TikTok at @PopeyesUK.