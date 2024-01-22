'Pad Haggis': Thai restaurant shares new Thai-Scottish fusion dish for Burns Night

The new Scottish-Thai fusion dish is coming to Ting Thai Caravan just in time for Burns Night

To celebrate Burns Night (25th January), Deliveroo has partnered with popular Scottish-born restaurant, Ting Thai, to put a modern Asian twist on the traditional Burns Night supper.

Enter…the first ever ‘Pad Haggis’ - an exclusive new dish inspired by the traditional Pad Thai which promises to be one of the most unusual Burns Night supper dishes ever created, exclusively available to order on Deliveroo.

In the ultimate Scottish-Thai fusion, the ‘Pad Haggis’ consists of freshly ‘caught’* haggis, egg, rice noodles, Ting Thai’s sweet and spicy secret sauce, topped with a crispy haggis crumble and Thai chilli flakes, for extra Burns Night spice.

Talented chefs from Ting Thai spent weeks developing the ‘Pad Haggis’ recipe, with five different recipe combinations tried and tasted before striking the perfect balance between Thai and Scottish flavours. The new recipe is an adaptation of Ting Thai’s popular Pad Thai recipe, which was recently crowned one of the UK’s top 30 trending dishes on Deliveroo in 2023.

Scots in Edinburgh and Glasgow will get the chance to celebrate Burns Night differently this year with the limited-edition takeaway on Deliveroo from this iconic Thai street food restaurant known for serving vibrant Thai dishes across Scotland.

Ollie Marriage, Regional Manager of Scotland at Deliveroo, said: “This Burns Night, we’re bringing something bigger, better and even more unique to doorsteps in Scotland - the first ever ‘Pad Haggis! Now we know food critics might question this food pairing, but we can confirm it is a match made in Robbie Burns' heaven.

So, we’ve teamed up exclusively with our friends at Ting Thai in Scotland to create this ultimate Burns Night mash-up, which incorporates their signature Pad Thai and, of course… the national Scottish dish, Haggis. It’s available for a limited time only - so you’ll need to catch it quickly before it’s too late!”

The dish launches as the popular independent restaurant is shortlisted for multiple Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024 accolades, including Best Thai in Scotland and Independent Restaurant of the Year.

Ae Nanthasang, Head Chef at Ting Thai, said: “We are proud of our Scottish roots. We started our journey at the Edinburgh Festival in 2012, and have since made it our mission to share the flavours of South East Asia with the UK. We are thrilled to partner with Deliveroo to bring the ‘Pad Haggis’ to customers this Burns Night, the ultimate combination of our authentic Thai street food with haggis from our Scottish homeland.”

The new 'Pad Haggis' dish is certainly a bold move by Ting Thai Caravan