Popular American chicken wing shop opens first Scottish restaurant in Glasgow today
Wingstop, the popular American chicken wing shop, will open their first Scottish restaurant in the St Enoch Centre today, November 13
Wingstop UK are opening their first Scottish restaurant in Glasgow today, November 13, and have announced a second restaurant opening in Edinburgh next month, December 11.
The first chain of the American chicken wing brand will open in the St Enoch Centre this afternoon - with the first 100 customers to receive free wings. Glaswegians will also be able to order wings to their home from Wingstop's delivery unit - which has been open in the city for the last month or so.
The second dine-in site will open in Fountain Park in Edinburgh next month, following the success of the St James Quarter takeaway.
The restaurants offer chicken wings, tenders, burgers, and sides, always cooked to order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in a choice of ten flavours - you can also customise most aspects of your order.
Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee, Wingstop UK, said: “We are so excited to be opening two new sites in Scotland – our popularity at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, which is the number one restaurant by footfall in the centre, just shows how the Scots are hungry for our wings!
"Having celebrated our five-year anniversary in the UK just last month, we want to say thank you to our loyal customers and the hard work of our team. We’re only just getting started and are excited for what’s to come.”
Following the launch of the two new Scottish sites - there will be a total of 39 Wingstop's in the UK, alongside over 1,600 staff. You can check out the Wingstop teaser video here - which has been viewed over half a million times on Instagram and TikTok.