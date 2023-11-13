Wingstop, the popular American chicken wing shop, will open their second Scottish dine-in restaurant in the St Enoch Centre today, November 13

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wingstop UK are opening their second Scottish dine-in restaurant in Glasgow today, November 13, and have announced a third restaurant opening in Edinburgh next month, December 11.

The American chicken wing brand will open in the St Enoch Centre this afternoon - with the first 100 customers to receive free wings. Glaswegians will also be able to order wings to their home from Wingstop's delivery unit - which has been open in the city for the last month or so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second dine-in site will open in Fountain Park in Edinburgh next month, following the success of the St James Quarter takeaway.

The restaurants offer chicken wings, tenders, burgers, and sides, always cooked to order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in a choice of ten flavours - you can also customise most aspects of your order.

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee, Wingstop UK, said: “We are so excited to be opening two new sites in Scotland – our popularity at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, which is the number one restaurant by footfall in the centre, just shows how the Scots are hungry for our wings!

"Having celebrated our five-year anniversary in the UK just last month, we want to say thank you to our loyal customers and the hard work of our team. We’re only just getting started and are excited for what’s to come.”

Wingstop opens in Glasgow today, November 13, in the St Enoch Centre

Advertisement

Advertisement