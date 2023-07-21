Di Maggio’s will be running the bright pink menu for one week only!

A popular Glasgow restaurant has embraced Barbie fever, launching a totally pink menu to celebrate the film’s release.

Di Maggio’s special “Carbie” menu will run for just one week (July 21 to 28) at its Royal Exchange Square and East Kilbride venues. The fabulous limited edition items include bright pink ‘Ken Out Of Ten’ waffles, a sweet Carbie pizza and cotton candy and sprinkle garnished Pinkydink Shake.

Here’s the menu in full:

KEN OUT OF TEN WAFFLES

The Ken Out Of Ten Waffles

£13.95

Pink waffles, crispy fried chicken, strawberry maple syrup and cotton candy.

CARBIE

The Carbie sweet dessert pizza

£7.25

Sweet dessert pizza topped with strawberry and white chocolate sauce, mini marshmallow and fresh strawberry

PINKYDINK SHAKE

The Pinkydink Shake

£4.25

Vanilla & raspberry shake, raspberry syrup, mini sprinkle donut, cotton candy and rainbow sprinkles

Fans of the film can take to Di Maggio’s Instagram and Facebook to win a pair of tickets for the movie, plus dinner for 2 at Di Maggio’s Royal Exchange Square. The competition runs until Thursday August 27.

Nadine Carmichael, head of marketing at DRG, said: “It’s amazing to see that the Barbie film, and of course Oppenheimer, are bringing people back to the cinema - there’s a real buzz around the city centre.

“For weeks, anytime I’ve walked around Glasgow I’ve seen people dressed in all pink. We wanted to capture the imagination and excitement in a delicious menu.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone sitting down with their family and friends dressed in Barbie outfits to enjoy the Carbie menu before the film!”

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie hits cinemas today (Friday, July 21) and follows Barbie and Ken as they leave the seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land to discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

