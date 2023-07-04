Howdy Y’all! Looking for the perfect place to celebrate the Fourth of July in Glasgow? Look no further!

In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best bars, restaurants, diners, and offers to make your American Independence Day experience unforgettable.

Whether you’re craving mouthwatering American burgers, thirsting for refreshing cocktails, or searching for bargain deals, we’ve got you covered.

From American-style diners to huge city centre venues - Glasgow has a little bit of America in every part of the city.

So get ready to wave those stars and stripes and embark on a culinary adventure to honor America’s birthday right here in Glasgow.

1 . TGI Friday’s TGI Friday’s on Buchanan Street have plenty of American-style food to offer - TGI Friday’s ‘Stripes Rewards’ members also get a free American Pilsner with a main from July 3 to July 9!

2 . Di Maggio’s Di Maggio’s are launching a limited-edition menu from 4th-9th July: a celebration of Di Maggio’s Italian- American influence showcasing classic American dishes served up for celebration get-togethers. Pictured here is the new Hell’s Kitchen New York-inspired burger!

3 . Buck’s Bar Known for their MASSIVE buttermilk chicken burgers - Buck’s Bar is also offering chicken wings and craft brews from their Rock n Roll Bar this 4th of July.

4 . NYC Bar & Grill NYC Bar & Grill on Hope Street has ‘Philly cheesesteak spring rolls’, blue moon on draught, and 2 for 1 burgers and hot dogs Sunday through to Thursday - the perfect place to celebrate the fourth of July.

Next Page Page 1 of 3