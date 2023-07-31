Consultation launched to remove unsafe roundabout near Silverburn shopping centre

The roundabout near Silverburn has been described as ‘chaotic’ and ‘dangerous’

A consultation has been launched on plans to remove a chaotic Glasgow roundabout which has been the site of at least 46 accidents.

The council are considering taking away the Pollok roundabout and putting in a traffic light controlled junction instead where Peat Road meets Barrhead Road. There have been two fatal incidents there in the last ten years with people now being invited to have their say on the proposals.

The transformation aims to reduce car queues and journey times and provide better routes for walking and cycling as well as give buses priority. The council consultation said: “The proposals are required to promote active travel through a congested junction, encouraging modular shift. The segregated cycle route on Brockburn Road, will be integrated into the new traffic signal junction.”

The local authority said the move will create a safe path for pedestrians and cyclists to get to an from the Silverburn shopping centre and encourage children to travel to school by bike or walk. It also aims to provide safe access to the local leisure centre.

The proposed changes according to the council consultation are:

Realignment of Braidcraft Road, to split this and form a twin traffic signal junction;

Creation of separate left turn lanes;

Both traffic and pedestrian movements controlled by traffic signals;

Tie-in with recent cycle route on Brockburn Road and widened shared footways;

Closure of gaps in central reservation;

Creation of public realm area, including seating.

The council consultation added: “A twin traffic signal-controlled junction to replace the roundabout, will not only improve the safety of the junction for vehicle users by giving equal access to traffic from all approach roads, but will also reduce waiting times to get through the area and reduce frustration.”

Explaining how the roundabout needs improvement, the council said: “In the 10 years up to mid 2022 there were 46 accident at the roundabout with two fatal incidents.”

People have until Thursday, September 21 to submit comments online here.