Popular Glasgow Café announce plans to open Glasgow Airport branch

The popular Glasgow café will open a new branch offering coffee in Glasgow Airport in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Glaswegian café with branches all over the city will open a new coffee shop in Glasgow Airport in 2024.

Tinderbox Espresso Bar are set to the launch a new pop-up store in the main departure lounge of Glasgow Airport next April, employing 10 new members of staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Norton, Glasgow Airport’s Retail Manager, said: “We are forecasting a considerable increase in passenger numbers next year and are keen to ensure we have plenty of catering options available.

“The airport is well-served in terms of places where passengers can get their caffeine boost with retailers such as Starbucks and Pret a Manger within the terminal, but we also wanted to bring in a local brand and Tinderbox was the ideal choice.

“I am absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Carlo and his team in bringing the renowned Glasgow brand of Tinderbox to the Airport. Opening in spring 2024, this new pop-up store will continue to strengthen our retail offering to our customers and in Tinderbox we have a brand that loves Glasgow as much as we do.”

Tinderbox have cafés in the Merchant City, West End, Princes Square, the Glasgow Fort, and several more branches. The popular café has been a staple across Glasgow for a quarter of a century now.

Tinderbox are opening a new café in Glasgow Airport next year

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlo Ventisie, owner of Tinderbox Espresso Bar added: “Tinderbox has been Glasgow’s best-loved coffee brand for more than 25 years. We are proud to be part of the fabric of the city, and it has always been important to us to stay Glaswegian - to give local people jobs, to use local independent suppliers, and even fill our playlists with music from home-grown artists.

“Our unique, and much-loved, coffee blend is expertly roasted right here in the south side of the city.