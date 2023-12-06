For sale: 2-bedroom Art-Deco penthouse in the Merchant City with 80's flair for £340k

This Merchant City penthouse is an incredibly unique property in Glasgow

This beautiful and unique penthouse apartment occupies the whole of the 7th floor of a converted warehouse building designed by Elder & Cannon Architects in the 1980’s.

Centrally located on Wilson Street in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City area, the apartment offers stunning city-scape views east, south and west.

You access the apartment directly via a lift with a private lift key, the apartment itself offers two large bedrooms, one with en-suite facilities, a lounge/dining area running the whole length of the property with large oriel windows, a fully equipped and newly upgraded kitchen, two balconies, one facing south, the other west, and a family bathroom.

The overall floorplate extends to over 1,700 square feet. This property boasts generous proportions across all apartments to create a nicely balanced luxury loft-style living space with an Art Deco style, centrally positioned within the heart of the Merchant City on Wilson Street.

