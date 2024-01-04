Popular Glasgow city centre bar to open West End venue

The bar have teased plans for a new venue in Glasgow's West End in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wunderbar have big plans for 2024 as the venue is planning on opening new premises in Glasgow's West End.

Since first opening their doors just off Buchanan Street at Springfield Court in 2022, Wunderbar has been a big hit with Glaswegians with it becoming one of the best bars for a late night drink and live music with there being singers on every day of the week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to their social media, the bar said: "Wunderbar West End is coming!"

The beer hall and cocktail bar have also had their fare share of famous faces stopping by with American rapper and singer Post Malone dropping in last year which made news after he contributed to a local singer buying his first home at an after-party in the venue.