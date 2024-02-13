Popular Glasgow city centre steakhouse closes its doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Glasgow city centre restaurant on Bothwell Street has closed its doors for the final time after serving the people of Glasgow for over a decade.

Viva Brazil had been a mainstay on Bothwell Street for 13 years with the steakhouse being a popular spot for locals to enjoy Brazilian cuisine.

A statement which was taped to the door of the restaurant said: "We closed our doors for the last time on Wednesday, February 7.

"It has been a difficult decision to make and due to factors out of our control we have sadly had no other option. "We have enjoyed bringing the flavours of Brazil to the city of Glasgow for over 13 years! We will take some amazing memories with us of this fantastic city and would like to thank you all for making it so special.

"Our Cardiff and Liverpool restaurants will remain open, so if you are nearby, please stop in and say hello.

"Thank you once again to everyone who supported us over the years, we wish you farewell and goodbye for now.

"Many thanks, viva Brazil."