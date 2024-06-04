Popular Glasgow pizzeria to re-open in Partick pub this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular pizzeria will move from its base on Sauchiehall Street to Byres Road this summer

A popular pop-up pizza restaurant on Sauchiehall Street is set to move premises to Partick after a successful run in Nice N Sleazy’s.

Ryano’s pizzeria will move from Nice N Sleazy’s on Sauchiehall Street to The Record Factory on Byres Road just in time for Scotland playing at the Euros 2024.

Ryano’s Pizzeria has been a full-time gig for Fifer Ryan Gaughan for the last six months, when he opened his pop-up behind the bar at long-standing Sauchiehall Street bar and venue, Nice N Sleazy’s, at the start of the 2024.

In those short six months the young pizza pioneer has garnered just under 700 followers from sending out wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas to punters in Glasgow’s city centre. Now the pizzeria is set to move to The Record Factory amidst the buzz of the Euros 2024 kicking off this Summer.

The pizzeria serves up Scottish-Neapolitan fusion pizza as well as ‘Sandos’ - a type of pizza dough sandwich / sub baked fresh everyday and served with rocket, crispy onions. and garlic mayo, all in addition to toppings traditionally found on a pizza. Chips now feature on the menu thanks to a fryer at The Record Factory, and pizza fans can expect a weekly rotating menu of specials.

Speaking about the new opening, Ryan Gaughan said: “If pizzas sell well at The Record Factory we’ll stay on until the end of Summer. It’s my hope that I’ll be able to open my own wee restaurant some time down the road, hopefully in 2025. I’d like to create an intimate dining experience of course but would like to focus mainly on takeaway, a bit like Sprigg does. I’d gladly just do that until I’m 70 then go live on a vineyard somewhere.

“It’s been a good run at Sleazy’s, but moving on is just the nature of the pop-up business. I was looking for some place with a beer garden for the summer so The Record Factory seemed like a perfect fit. I’d love to build a community down in the West End after getting on so well with customers on Sauchiehall Street. I just hope people like the pizza!

“We’ve also expanded the menu at The Record Factory with the addition of chips thanks to the new fryer - and we’re going to keep at it with the sandos, there’s nothing else like that in Glasgow at the moment. It’s all wood-fired the same as the pizzas, same toppings, same flavour, just in a different style.

“The pizzeria has a lot coming up - we’re hoping to put on another free outdoor festival with DJs and some food trucks with Yella Street Food - we did that last year and it was a good thing for the community I thought. Who knows, in the next 5 years it might be bigger than T in the Park. P in the Park, P as in pizza - obviously.”