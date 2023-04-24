From the West End to the East End and everywhere in between, here’s the coolest pubs you can visit in Glasgow right now!

Glasgow is the coolest city in Scotland, we know that, you know that - even Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, and the rest of them know it too - though they’ll never admit it.

Visit any pub around Glasgow and you’ll find it leagues above any other pub in any given city and you’ll find the atmosphere is leagues above that of any pub you’d find in any other Scottish city. We may be a little bit biased in that regard though.

Wherever you are in the city, North, East, South or West - you’ll be able to find a cool pub - but the question we want to answer is: where and what are the coolest pubs in Glasgow right now?

Take a look at our list below to find out where you can find the coolest pubs in Glasgow 2023.

1 . The Laurieston The Laurieston offers the finest pint of Guinness in the city according to Glasgow Guinness reviewer @GirldrinksGuinness - and its 60s interior has attracted a strange mix of punters, a young Southside graduate crowd, and their regular older crowd - it leads to a strange mix, but there’s always two bars!

2 . Kelvingrove Cafe Kelvingrove Cafe in Finnieston offers cocktails, food, and a more relaxed vibe for the more sophisticated cool crowd. On the odd night you might even see some sweaty punters from SWG3 appear after a gig, the mixed crowd adds to the excitement and the charm in our opinion.

3 . The Cabin Bar The Cabin Bar in Glasgow may just be one of the smallest pubs in the city - but that just adds to its atmosphere. It’s a cash-only bar, there’s no draught, and the place is often completely packed with drunk strangers screaming karaoke into an old machine mere feet from the bar - it may just be my favourite pub in Glasgow.

4 . Mono Mono in Glasgow is a firm-favourite of the cities vegan crowd, with the circular venue often putting on some of the cities most promising bands in both free and paid gigs.