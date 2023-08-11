Popular Glasgow tapas restaurant announces opening of third location

The award winning restaurant are set to open new premises in Bearsden

Malaga Tapas have announced the opening of a third premises in Bearsden which is set to open in the coming weeks.

The business currently has two locations in and around Glasgow with the original restaurant opening in Pollokshields on St Andrew’s Road with the other venue opening in Clarkston last year.

They were recently recognised at the Scottish Restaurant of the Year awards as they scooped up the award for ‘Spanish Restaurant of the Year’ with brothers Jamie and Antonio absolutely delighted and overwhelmed with their success.