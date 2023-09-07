Popular rock bar on Trongate set for £500k country western makeover complete with a bullpit and ‘hoedowns’
Maggies is set to become a new rodeo bar on the Trongate - complete with hoedowns and a bullpit
Glasgow Trongate pub, Maggie May’s, is getting a £500,000 refurbishment and rebranding as Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo complete with its very own Bullpit and “Hoedown” late night venue.
Inspired by Nashville’s finest dive bars, honky tonks and shows like Yellowstone, Maggie’s is going all out country as it becomes ‘The Home of Good Times’.
What’s new:
- A full country-themed refurb inside and out
- The Bullpit & Buckin’ Bronco – saddle up and see how long you can ride for the chance to win prizes
- The Hoedown – Maggie’s basement saloon hosting Country themed Honky Tonks every week
- A new Americana inspired menu loaded with buffalo wings, burgers, brisket and pizza slices
- Dedicated country nights for hardcore country fans
- A full event programme being announced in the coming weeks
Owner Oli Norman said: “We’re taking Maggie’s to the next level and making it the ultimate feel- good place for big groups, stags, hens and anyone wanting to party.
“Maggie’s is an institution and is and will always be the home of live music and sport. We’re staying true to those roots but adding a country twist.
“We’ve all ended up three sheets to the wind in Maggie’s at some point – now we’re going to do it with our cowboy hats on.”
Maggie’s will continue to host live sport on the big screen every night, live rock and bands every night, and open late until 3am. Country-themed Christmas nights at Maggie’s will be available to book soon, find out more at their new website.
The pub will remain open while work is underway - stay tuned to GlasgowWorld for a first-look at the new rodeo.
More information and first look at Maggie’s Rock and Rodeo will be landing soon. Follow @maggiesrocknrodeo on instagram to keep up to date.