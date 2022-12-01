Tickets will go on sale next week for the extra dates - although they’re expected to sell out fast.

Elfingrove organisers, itison, are extending the Elfingrove show by thirteen days to meet demand for the Christmas event - which boasts the UK’s biggest ice-rink and first ever Snow Wheel.

Lengthening the show run until January 8 2023, tickets will be available from Wednesday (December 7) at 7.30am on their website, giving Glaswegians another chance to get their skates on and enjoy the event being named ‘better than Lapland’ and ‘the best Christmas event in Glasgow ever’ by visitors.

This year, itison set out to make Elfingrove bigger, snowier and glowier than ever. The event has been gaining traction from attendees praising the event for its ice-rink, which is the UK’s biggest with a dedicated spectator area, its Snow Wheel with views across Glasgow, as well as bookable Skate-Side-Dining, an Apres Skate Bar, and Candyland.

The new dates will also extend some of the brand-new skating sessions added to Elfingrove this year, allowing couples, families, and friends, to make the most of their Christmas holidays at the Elfingrove Skate School for adults and kids, enjoy a Relaxed Session for those with sensory needs, or Skate with our Snow Princesses for those looking for a touch of Ice Magic over the festive break.

Creator of Elfingrove and itison CEO, Oli Norman, said: “The reviews this year have been incredible, and since opening we’ve seen a boost in ticket sales as people share their own experience and images of everything we have on at Elfingrove this year, so why not extend the joy and make the Christmas cheer last into January.

“It means so much to see and hear how much people have enjoyed the show this year, I’d like to give a big thank you to everyone who has come and joined us so far, and I can’t wait to welcome even more of you to blast away those post-Christmas January blues.”

Itison’s E.L.F (Elf Legacy Fund) is back for 2022 and will be donating 4,000 free tickets to local charities, community groups and causes to help those who might not be able to attend otherwise.

Everything new at Elfingrove this year:

Snow Wheel – a new way to enjoy Elfingrove from the air as snow falls around you and Christmas tunes fill the air

Toddler rink - a small dedicated toddler rink off the main ice rink where under 5s can slide and glide wearing bobskates, while safely accompanied by an adult

Skate Side Dining – a one of a kind restaurant overlooking the ice where you can book the best seat in the house for the ultimate Elfingrove experience

Candyland and the Silent Snow Disco – the sweetest spot in town for the ultimate sugar rush with all things candy, candy floss and candy canes plus the home of the Silent Snow Disco

Apres Skate Bar – a bar where you can grab a bite to eat choosing from street food favs with a festive twist, including piping hot grilled cheeses oozing with brie, gourmet hot dogs loaded with pulled turkey, and festive fries with pigs and blankets – plus loads of great options for veggies and vegans.

SPECIAL SKATE SESSIONS

