Cafe Cossachok, on King Street, has been inundated with negative and one-star reviews since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leading to rumours that it had been forced to close as a result.
However, owner Julia Atlas told the Scottish Sun that the establishment “didn’t survive Covid”.
Cossachok, which opened in 1998, was described as the only ‘truly authentic Russian restaurant in Scotland’.
Ms Atlas told the newspaper that the decision had been made to stop trading because restrictions had caused problems for the people running the restaurant.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been a big increase in the number of negative reviews of the restaurant.
One said: “The Putin surprise is really disgusting.”
Another said: “Stop war. Stop Putin. Wake up!!!”