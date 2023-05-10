It’s the first After Dark menu the restaurant has curated!

St. Enoch Centre’s popular Indian eatery, Namaste by Delhi Darbar, has announced the launch of a new late-night menu, After Dark.

Known for its traditional old-Delhi inspired dishes, Namaste by Delhi Darbar is now expanding its offering with a flavourful fusion of over 40 cocktails, a new snack menu, and live DJ sets every weekend.

Collaborating with mixologist Dillon Barrie from Raise the Bar Glasgow, Namaste by Delhi Darbar has created a drinks menu that promises to pack a punch.

Guests can sample Fire and Spice, a combination of Darnleys spiced gin, goji berry liqueur, dragon fruit puree and lime, or opt for the Mothee, a mix of El Rayo Tequila, mango puree, lime juice mango syrup and black lava salt.

Namaste by Delhi Darbar Director, Rashpal Singh, said:“This is an exciting step for Namaste as we introduce our very first After Dark menu in St. Enoch Centre.

“We have partnered with the highly regarded mixologist Dillon Barrie to create a menu that will excite and delight, fusing spice and spirit in an explosion of flavour.

