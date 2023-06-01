Register
EXCLUSIVE: Popular St Vincent Street Italian restaurant shuts down with immediate effect

The high-profile city centre restaurant has confirmed its closure to GlasgowWorld

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:36 BST

A popular Italian restaurant on St Vincent Street restaurant has confirmed it’s closure with immediate effect.

Roberta’s - which opened in September of 2021 - will contact customers with bookings as the restaurant made the decision to close this week.

Owned by C&C Restaurant Group, which also has Cranside Kitchen and Halloumi in its restaurant portfolio - the restaurant was based on the former premises of Iberica.

Roberta’s was well-known for its neapolitan pizzas, made in a bespoke wood fired oven, and Roman pasta dishes. Grilled items, desserts and cocktails also featured alongside a large wine list.

The Italian restaurant has made the decision to close

Making a statement, a spokesperson for Roberta’s said: ”Unfortunately we have made the decision to close with immediate effect. We’re so sorry to have to cancel so many bookings, and are trying to call everyone personally but we will ask open table and 5pm- our booking partners- to help so that every customer is informed.

“So if you have a reservation with us already we will be in touch regarding cancellation. Apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.”

