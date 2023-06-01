A popular Italian restaurant on St Vincent Street restaurant has confirmed it’s closure with immediate effect.

Roberta’s - which opened in September of 2021 - will contact customers with bookings as the restaurant made the decision to close this week.

Owned by C&C Restaurant Group, which also has Cranside Kitchen and Halloumi in its restaurant portfolio - the restaurant was based on the former premises of Iberica.

Roberta’s was well-known for its neapolitan pizzas, made in a bespoke wood fired oven, and Roman pasta dishes. Grilled items, desserts and cocktails also featured alongside a large wine list.

Making a statement, a spokesperson for Roberta’s said: ”Unfortunately we have made the decision to close with immediate effect. We’re so sorry to have to cancel so many bookings, and are trying to call everyone personally but we will ask open table and 5pm- our booking partners- to help so that every customer is informed.