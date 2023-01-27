The beloved West End restaurant will close for refurbishment for most of next week after the business fell under new management

Stravaigin, a cornerstone of the Glasgow West End food scene since 1994, is set to close for a spring refurbishment as the bosses tease an evolution for the restaurant by the River Kelvin.

For almost 30 years, the resaurant have operated at its site just a short walk from the University of Glasgow. Now, the popular Gibson Street establishment is ‘about to embark on the next stage of its evolution’ with a spring refurbishment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scheduled to take place next month, the refurbishment will see Stravaigin close on Monday January 30 and officially reopen to the public on Friday February 24.

Speaking ahead of the refurbishment, Michael Horan, Managing Director of Metropolitan Pub Company, the pub operator who acquired Stravaigin in 2022 along with

Ubiquitous Chip and Hanoi Bike Shop, reflects on the forthcoming plans:“Stravaigin is a Glasgow institution and held in great affection by its patrons. I know this first hand

from many years living in the West End with my Glaswegian wife when we both regularly enjoyed visits with family and friends.

Advertisement

“The passion, talent and creativity within the team – led by Head Chef Jambo, General Manager Olivia, and Marquis who has helped to run Stravaigin for 19 years - is evident. I have had the pleasure of many memorable meals in Stravaigin, along with enjoying the unique convivial charm of the bar.

26-30 Gibson Street, Glasgow, G12 8NX

Advertisement

“A key part of our commitment when we bought Stravaigin was to invest in the touchpoints which will enhance its appeal, and strengthen the special place it holds at the heart of the community, whilst ensuring its independent spirit remains. This autonomy and strong local connection, along with continuing to offer patrons delicious and memorable food and drink experiences, are the greatest strengths of Stravaigin, and there are no plans to change this.