Ashton Lane is one of Glasgow’s best known streets and undoubtedly one of the most exciting places to be in the city.

The lane has a great range of food and drink options and is always busy no matter what time of day you head to it. Last year, international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out named Glasgow’s West End as one of the coolest neighbourhoods to live in the world.

In their annual 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world list, Time Out wrote: “Glasgow has changed. Whatever bad rep this portside city might once have had, it’s now one of the UK’s most exciting places to be – and nowhere in the city is cooler than the West End.

Here are some of our favourite spots to visit on Ashton Lane right now.

1 . Ubiquitous Chip Whether it's a pint upstairs at the bar, lunch in the sun on the mezzanine or dinner in the courtyard with courses from the spring menu, West End weekends mean a visit to The Chip. 12 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ | Supplied

2 . Brel Brel is one of the best places to head to for a drink in Glasgow. Here you can sample Moules Frites to sharing tacos, burgers and loaded fries. 37-43 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ | Brel

3 . Ashoka Ashton Lane Ashoka Ashton Lane is a real West End favourite. We just can't look past their traditional bhoona. You can choose from a choice of meats cooked in a garlic sauce with tomatoes and a drizzle of fenugreek. 19 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Ashoka Ashton Lane