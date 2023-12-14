Pubs of Glasgow: 6 of the best bars in Glasgow for Boxing Day pints
Head to these Glasgow pubs on Boxing Day to sit back and relax with a drink
Whether you call it Boxing Day or St Stephen's Day, everyone can agree that the day after Christmas should be a complete day of rest with it being the perfect time to meet up with friends for a drink.
After getting together with your family on Christmas Day, and depending on whether you took on the task of cooking the dinner this year, you might want to relax with a few drinks and enjoy a laugh.
So whether you are looking to keep the party going from the night before, or looking for a quiet few pints we've got you covered with some of the best places in the city to visit on Boxing Day,