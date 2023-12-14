Pubs of Glasgow: 6 of the best bars in Glasgow for Boxing Day pints

Head to these Glasgow pubs on Boxing Day to sit back and relax with a drink

Whether you call it Boxing Day or St Stephen's Day, everyone can agree that the day after Christmas should be a complete day of rest with it being the perfect time to meet up with friends for a drink.

After getting together with your family on Christmas Day, and depending on whether you took on the task of cooking the dinner this year, you might want to relax with a few drinks and enjoy a laugh.

So whether you are looking to keep the party going from the night before, or looking for a quiet few pints we've got you covered with some of the best places in the city to visit on Boxing Day,

1 . Sparkle Horse Head down to the Sparkle Horse in Partick which is a cool wee hangout. You'll be able to sit back and relax here on Boxing Day.

2 . MacSorley's MacSorley's can be found within a stone's throw of Glasgow Central station where you are likely to be met with a great atmosphere and top tunes on Boxing Day.

3 . Redmond's Redmond's in Dennistoun is a pub fit for a long session and would be the perfect place to meet up with your mates for a few drinks on Boxing Day.

4 . The Drake Have a pint by the fire at The Drake in Woodlands where you can relax after a busy Christmas Day with the family.