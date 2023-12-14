Register
Pubs of Glasgow: 6 of the best bars in Glasgow for Boxing Day pints

Head to these Glasgow pubs on Boxing Day to sit back and relax with a drink

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:54 GMT

Whether you call it Boxing Day or St Stephen's Day, everyone can agree that the day after Christmas should be a complete day of rest with it being the perfect time to meet up with friends for a drink.

After getting together with your family on Christmas Day, and depending on whether you took on the task of cooking the dinner this year, you might want to relax with a few drinks and enjoy a laugh.

So whether you are looking to keep the party going from the night before, or looking for a quiet few pints we've got you covered with some of the best places in the city to visit on Boxing Day,

1. Sparkle Horse

Head down to the Sparkle Horse in Partick which is a cool wee hangout. You'll be able to sit back and relax here on Boxing Day.

2. MacSorley's

MacSorley's can be found within a stone's throw of Glasgow Central station where you are likely to be met with a great atmosphere and top tunes on Boxing Day.

3. Redmond's

Redmond's in Dennistoun is a pub fit for a long session and would be the perfect place to meet up with your mates for a few drinks on Boxing Day.

4. The Drake

Have a pint by the fire at The Drake in Woodlands where you can relax after a busy Christmas Day with the family.

