Pubs of Glasgow: 8 of the best pubs in Glasgow for Boxing Day pints in 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:45 BST

These are some of the best local pubs to head to in Glasgow on Boxing Day

Whether you call it Boxing Day or St Stephen's Day, everyone can agree that the day after Christmas should be a complete day of rest with it being the perfect time to meet up with friends for a drink.

After getting together with your family on Christmas Day, and depending on whether you took on the task of cooking the dinner this year, you might want to relax with a few drinks and enjoy a laugh in a local pub.

So whether you are looking to keep the party going from the night before, or looking for a few quiet pints, we've got you covered with some of the best places in the city to head to on Boxing Day,

Redmond's of Dennistoun is a pub fit for a long session and would be the perfect place to meet up with mates for a few drinks on Boxing Day. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ.

1. Redmond's of Dennistoun

Redmond's of Dennistoun is a pub fit for a long session and would be the perfect place to meet up with mates for a few drinks on Boxing Day. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Redmond's of Dennistoun

Head down to the Sparkle Horse in Partick which is a cool wee hangout. You'll be able to sit back and relax here on Boxing Day. 16 Dowanhill St, Partick, Glasgow G11 5QR.

2. The Sparkle Horse

Head down to the Sparkle Horse in Partick which is a cool wee hangout. You'll be able to sit back and relax here on Boxing Day. 16 Dowanhill St, Partick, Glasgow G11 5QR. | Google Maps

The Thornwood is a real neighbourhood favourite and we just love heading here for pints. You'll get a warm welcome and be served a cracking drink. 724 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6RB.

3. The Thornwood

The Thornwood is a real neighbourhood favourite and we just love heading here for pints. You'll get a warm welcome and be served a cracking drink. 724 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6RB. | The Thornwood

If you are over in the Southside of Glasgow, stop into the Stag & Thistle on Boxing Day where you can even visit with your dog. 778 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE.

4. Stag & Thistle

If you are over in the Southside of Glasgow, stop into the Stag & Thistle on Boxing Day where you can even visit with your dog. 778 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Stag & Thistle

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPubsChristmasDrinks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice