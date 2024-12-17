Whether you call it Boxing Day or St Stephen's Day, everyone can agree that the day after Christmas should be a complete day of rest with it being the perfect time to meet up with friends for a drink.

After getting together with your family on Christmas Day, and depending on whether you took on the task of cooking the dinner this year, you might want to relax with a few drinks and enjoy a laugh in a local pub.

So whether you are looking to keep the party going from the night before, or looking for a few quiet pints, we've got you covered with some of the best places in the city to head to on Boxing Day,

1 . Redmond's of Dennistoun Redmond's of Dennistoun is a pub fit for a long session and would be the perfect place to meet up with mates for a few drinks on Boxing Day. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Redmond's of Dennistoun

2 . The Sparkle Horse Head down to the Sparkle Horse in Partick which is a cool wee hangout. You'll be able to sit back and relax here on Boxing Day. 16 Dowanhill St, Partick, Glasgow G11 5QR. | Google Maps

3 . The Thornwood The Thornwood is a real neighbourhood favourite and we just love heading here for pints. You'll get a warm welcome and be served a cracking drink. 724 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6RB. | The Thornwood

4 . Stag & Thistle If you are over in the Southside of Glasgow, stop into the Stag & Thistle on Boxing Day where you can even visit with your dog. 778 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Stag & Thistle