3 . Rab Ha’s

The ever popular Merchant City venue takes its name from Robert Hall - better known as Rab Ha’ - who was dubbed the ‘Glasgow Glutton’. The bar, which is now named named in his honour, is said to have been one of his favourite haunts. Rab was a Glaswegian rogue with a prodigious ability to consume vast amounts of food, it was said he could put away a stone of potatoes in one sitting or devour an entire calf turned into pies.R His most famous moment came in victory at an eating contest with an Englishman dubbed the ‘Yorkshire Pudding’ at another of Glasgow’s most famous pubs, the old Saracen Head pub in the Gallowagate | Google Maps