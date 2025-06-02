Pubs of Glasgow: How 8 of Glasgow’s most historic and recognisable pubs got their names

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:38 BST

Here’s how some of your favourite pubs in Glasgow got their name!

Glasgow is home to hundreds of pubs - but did you ever wonder how they got their names?

Many pubs in Glasgow are pretty old, some dating back centuries - back to when most of their customers would have been illiterate, but could still recognise pub signs.

Pub landlords of the time would opt for simple everyday concepts, like agricultural objects, to recognisable figures, events, trades, sports, and trade guilds.

Irish pubs tend to be named after the current or former owner, and this came over to Glasgow alongside the mass emigration of Ireland which brought many Irish people to Glasgow.

Nowadays (just about) everyone in Glasgow is literate, but pubs retain their classical naming conventions - with some keeping their names that date back centuries.

A lot of Glasgow pub names can be explained away easily when we know this, although some pub names in the city are a bit more involved, esoteric, and complicated than that.

Here’s how 8 of Glasgow’s most famous and recognisable pubs got their names!

‘The Snaffle Bit’ can be attributed to the famous Glasgow pub landlord John Scouller, who owned a few public houses across the city, including the Horse Shoe Bar. All bars under Scouller were horse-themed, as horses were the landlords special interest. A Snaffle Bit is the mouth-piece that a horse bites down on while being ridden, and is used by almost every horse-rider.

1. The Snaffle Bit

This one’s pretty simple, the pub on Glassford Street gets it name from the two steps leading into the front entrance

2. The Steps Bar

The ever popular Merchant City venue takes its name from Robert Hall - better known as Rab Ha’ - who was dubbed the ‘Glasgow Glutton’. The bar, which is now named named in his honour, is said to have been one of his favourite haunts. Rab was a Glaswegian rogue with a prodigious ability to consume vast amounts of food, it was said he could put away a stone of potatoes in one sitting or devour an entire calf turned into pies.R His most famous moment came in victory at an eating contest with an Englishman dubbed the ‘Yorkshire Pudding’ at another of Glasgow’s most famous pubs, the old Saracen Head pub in the Gallowagate

3. Rab Ha’s

City centre venue Sloans was reportedly first established in 1797 as a coffee house in Morrisons Court, named after Ballie John Morrison. It was renamed after being bought over by David Sloan in the 20th century. The venue was transformed into Sloans Arcade Cafe which contained a lounge bar, dining rooms and cocktail bar.

4. Sloans

