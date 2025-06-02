Glasgow is home to hundreds of pubs - but did you ever wonder how they got their names?
Pub landlords of the time would opt for simple everyday concepts, like agricultural objects, to recognisable figures, events, trades, sports, and trade guilds.
Irish pubs tend to be named after the current or former owner, and this came over to Glasgow alongside the mass emigration of Ireland which brought many Irish people to Glasgow.
Nowadays (just about) everyone in Glasgow is literate, but pubs retain their classical naming conventions - with some keeping their names that date back centuries.
A lot of Glasgow pub names can be explained away easily when we know this, although some pub names in the city are a bit more involved, esoteric, and complicated than that.
Here’s how 8 of Glasgow’s most famous and recognisable pubs got their names!
1. The Snaffle Bit
‘The Snaffle Bit’ can be attributed to the famous Glasgow pub landlord John Scouller, who owned a few public houses across the city, including the Horse Shoe Bar. All bars under Scouller were horse-themed, as horses were the landlords special interest. A Snaffle Bit is the mouth-piece that a horse bites down on while being ridden, and is used by almost every horse-rider. | Belhaven Pubs
2. The Steps Bar
This one’s pretty simple, the pub on Glassford Street gets it name from the two steps leading into the front entrance | Contributed
3. Rab Ha’s
The ever popular Merchant City venue takes its name from Robert Hall - better known as Rab Ha’ - who was dubbed the ‘Glasgow Glutton’. The bar, which is now named named in his honour, is said to have been one of his favourite haunts. Rab was a Glaswegian rogue with a prodigious ability to consume vast amounts of food, it was said he could put away a stone of potatoes in one sitting or devour an entire calf turned into pies.R His most famous moment came in victory at an eating contest with an Englishman dubbed the ‘Yorkshire Pudding’ at another of Glasgow’s most famous pubs, the old Saracen Head pub in the Gallowagate | Google Maps
4. Sloans
City centre venue Sloans was reportedly first established in 1797 as a coffee house in Morrisons Court, named after Ballie John Morrison. It was renamed after being bought over by David Sloan in the 20th century. The venue was transformed into Sloans Arcade Cafe which contained a lounge bar, dining rooms and cocktail bar. | Google
