The historic pub on Blackfriars Street is set to open following its sale after a few months spent closed for business

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co have sold The Strathduie bar on Blackfriars Street, which is set to reopen this Spring.

Centrally located on Blackfriars Street within Glasgow’s Merchant City, the Strathduie Bar has a rich history dating back to 1893, and over recent years has drawn in locals, tourists and punters from the district’s busy nightlife scene.

The lease has been acquired by Fraser McIlwraith, who with his team, plans to reopen the pub and revitalise the pub with a modern, fresh approach while still keeping its traditional feel. Fraser comments, “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to Strathduie Bar. Our team have worked tirelessly to create a space that honours the history of the venue, while also embracing the excitement of right now.” “Whether you're joining us for a lunch time pint, a casual evening with friends or celebrating a special occasion, we're committed to providing an unforgettable experience for each and every guest."