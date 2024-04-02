Pubs & restaurants of Bothwell: 9 of the best pubs and restaurants you need to visit in Bothwell

Declan McConville
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 14:56 BST

Bothwell lies on the north bank of the River Clyde adjacent to Hamilton and Uddingston in South Lanarkshire.

The village is well-known for its ancient roots, but many are not aware that the small village has a buzzing food and drink scene with there being plenty of great places to go for a bite to eat.

Here are some of our favourite restaurants, cafes and bars to visit Bothwell.

1. Cut

Cut is the place to go in Bothwell for a delicious steak. We recommend heading down on a Tuesday for their signature steak frites. 1 Old Mill Rd, Bothwell, Glasgow G71 8AY.

2. Rosso

Ross is one of Bothwell's best loved Italian restaurants where you can drop into for a meal or coffee. If you are peckish, go for a big hearty bowl of pasta. 25 Main St, Bothwell, Glasgow G71 8RD.

3. The Cricklewood

The Cricklewood is a bar and restaurant in the heart of Bothwell which is a great spot to head to for a night out in the village. 27 Hamilton Rd, Bothwell, Glasgow G71 8LZ.

4. Riva

Riva is another great Italian spot to head to in Bothwell. This pollo milanese is absolutely superb. 1 Main St, Bothwell, Glasgow G71 8RD.

