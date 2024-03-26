Pubs to watch Scotland: 6 of the best pubs in Glasgow to watch Scotland games

If you're hoping to watch Scotland games in Glasgow - there are many fine establishments that are more than happy to accommodate you and your pals.

Whether you're after a pint of Tennents, Peroni, or even a gin and tonic - there's pubs around the city that'll cater for your needs no problem. From sports bars to plush gastropubs, it's not hard to find some great Glasgow pubs showing the Scotland games.

Scotland games can be as much as a joy to watch as they can be an absolute horror - that's why it's so much easier to watch it amongst friends over drinks in the pubs, especially if you aren't fortunate enough to be heading off to Germany this summer.

That's why today we wanted to look at the very best pubs in Glasgow to watch Scotland matches - whether they be in the city centre, Southside, or West End!

1 . Hootenanny Head down to Hootenanny at Howard Street who show all the Scotland matches live and even have some tunes on afterwards. 40 Howard St, Glasgow G1 4EE.

2 . The Horseshoe Bar The Horse Shoe on Glasgow’s Drury Street has been a favourite haunt of Scotland supporters for many years with it being a great spot to watch Scotland games. 17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE.

3 . Clockwork Bar and Restaurant The Clockwork Bar and Restaurant is located not too far from Hampden Park If you aren't heading along to the game it is a great spot to enjoy a beer and catch a game. 1153-1155 Cathcart Rd, Mount Florida, Glasgow G42 9HB.