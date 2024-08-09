Restaurants and Bars for sale in Glasgow August 2024: 11 restaurants and bars up for sale in Glasgow this month

By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 13:41 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 14:06 GMT

Here are 11 of the best-known bars and restaurants for sale in Glasgow this month

Many well known bars and restaurants in and around Glasgow are currently listed for sale or lease on the market.

There’s no shortage of opportunities here in Glasgow for the budding hospitality entrepreneur. For anyone looking to open new premises in Glasgow, we’ve put together a round-up of some of the bars and restaurants that have recently hit the market.

Here are 11 restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow which have recently been listed on the market to buy or lease.

Ziques in Partick has been listed for sale for £595,000 or a leasehold of £150,000. It has an annual turnover of £632,220 and a net profit of £100,000.

1. Ziques

Ziques in Partick has been listed for sale for £595,000 or a leasehold of £150,000. It has an annual turnover of £632,220 and a net profit of £100,000. | Supplied

The award-winning Glasvegan has been listed for sale for £35,000.

2. The Glasvegan

The award-winning Glasvegan has been listed for sale for £35,000. | Vegan Wheels

Cafe Go Go in the West End has been listed for the asking price of £69,950

3. Cafe Go Go

Cafe Go Go in the West End has been listed for the asking price of £69,950 | Contributed

Gamba in the city centre has been listed for an asking price of £195,000 - it has an annual turnover of £887,500 and a net profit of £140,000

4. Gamba

Gamba in the city centre has been listed for an asking price of £195,000 - it has an annual turnover of £887,500 and a net profit of £140,000 | Contributed

