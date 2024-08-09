Many well known bars and restaurants in and around Glasgow are currently listed for sale or lease on the market.

There’s no shortage of opportunities here in Glasgow for the budding hospitality entrepreneur. For anyone looking to open new premises in Glasgow, we’ve put together a round-up of some of the bars and restaurants that have recently hit the market.

Here are 11 restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow which have recently been listed on the market to buy or lease.

1 . Ziques Ziques in Partick has been listed for sale for £595,000 or a leasehold of £150,000. It has an annual turnover of £632,220 and a net profit of £100,000. | Supplied

2 . The Glasvegan The award-winning Glasvegan has been listed for sale for £35,000. | Vegan Wheels

3 . Cafe Go Go Cafe Go Go in the West End has been listed for the asking price of £69,950 | Contributed

4 . Gamba Gamba in the city centre has been listed for an asking price of £195,000 - it has an annual turnover of £887,500 and a net profit of £140,000 | Contributed