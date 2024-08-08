Glasgow House Prices August 2024: What a £100k home looks like in 12 different areas of Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:57 GMT

Here’s how far £100k will take you in 12 different areas across Glasgow

House prices in Britain are crazy at the moment, thanks in no small part to over a decade of Tory austerity, a struggling economy, and inflation - that’s why today we wanted to see what a £100k home looks like in 12 different areas in and around Glasgow.

We say £100k, but the range in reality is between £90k and £110k - there are very few homes on the Glasgow market right now that are going for less than £100k, at least any accomodation that is liveable / move-in ready.

Homes in Glasgow are selling for far beyond their asking price, thanks to demand you’ll often see homes selling for 1.5x or even double that of the value of the home report, depending on the area.

You’ll find that you can’t sneeze in the Glasgow housing market without dropping at least £110k - whereas 20 years ago it seemed like you could buy a house for a score and have money left over for a couple freddos, comparatively at least.

Take a look below as we see what a £100k home looks like in a dozen different places in Glasgow.

For offers over £90,000, you can get your hands on this ground floor 1-bedroom 1-bath flat on March Street. Given the popularity of the area, we reckon this'll end up selling for a lot more, despite being pretty tootsie on the inside.

1. March Street, Strathbungo

For offers over £90,000, you can get your hands on this ground floor 1-bedroom 1-bath flat on March Street. Given the popularity of the area, we reckon this'll end up selling for a lot more, despite being pretty tootsie on the inside. | Contributed

Wedged between Auchinairn and Balornock, this upper cottage flat is pretty substantial with 3-bedrooms and 1 bath for offers over £110,000.

2. Ferness Place, Auchinairn

Wedged between Auchinairn and Balornock, this upper cottage flat is pretty substantial with 3-bedrooms and 1 bath for offers over £110,000. | Contributed

For offers over £110,000, you can nab this 3-bedroom, 1 bath lower cottage flat in Crookston.

3. Potterhill Road, Crookston

For offers over £110,000, you can nab this 3-bedroom, 1 bath lower cottage flat in Crookston. | Contributed

For offers over £110,000, you can get a 1-bedroom 1-bath in the new Hogarth development.

4. Hogarth Gardens, Haghill

For offers over £110,000, you can get a 1-bedroom 1-bath in the new Hogarth development. | Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BritainAusterityInflationHousing marketMoneyGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice