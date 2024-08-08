House prices in Britain are crazy at the moment, thanks in no small part to over a decade of Tory austerity, a struggling economy, and inflation - that’s why today we wanted to see what a £100k home looks like in 12 different areas in and around Glasgow.
We say £100k, but the range in reality is between £90k and £110k - there are very few homes on the Glasgow market right now that are going for less than £100k, at least any accomodation that is liveable / move-in ready.
Homes in Glasgow are selling for far beyond their asking price, thanks to demand you’ll often see homes selling for 1.5x or even double that of the value of the home report, depending on the area.
You’ll find that you can’t sneeze in the Glasgow housing market without dropping at least £110k - whereas 20 years ago it seemed like you could buy a house for a score and have money left over for a couple freddos, comparatively at least.
Take a look below as we see what a £100k home looks like in a dozen different places in Glasgow.
