Roxy Ball Room to open second Scottish venue in Glasgow City Centre

Roxy Ball Room will open their second venue in Scotland in Glasgow

A new booze and ball games bar is set to open in a “perfect location” in Glasgow.

The Roxy Ball Room bar will open on an empty shop unit Argyle Street after licensing chiefs gave their approval.

Patrons can play ten pin bowling, pool, ping pong and shuffleboard as well as batting cages for sports such as cricket and rounders.

Parent company, Roxy Leisure Ltd, which has venues in over 10 cities across the UK, previously gained planning permission from Glasgow City Council to convert a former JJB Sports shop.

The firm has now been granted permission to sell alcohol by Glasgow’s Licensing Board.

A representative told the board that the project involved an investment of £2.5 million, bringing a lease of life to the redundant retail unit, as well as local investment and jobs.

Beyond games and drink, the venue will also offer patrons hot food, with a menu including pizzas, hotdogs and chicken wings.

Roxy Ball Room will open in Glasgow soon | Contrbuted

The application added: “The former JJB Sports unit has been vacant for several years and it is no longer desirable as a retail unit, and as such the building owners have reached out to leisure occupiers.

“It is proposed that Roxy Leisure Limited will fit out this vacant basement unit with a market leading competitive gaming venue. The proposed development of this unit will enhance the high street and provide a more active floor space in an already vibrant location.”