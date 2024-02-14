Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new food delivery service offering hearty 'homecooked' style meals has opened for business in Glasgow - delivering their first batch of meals last Thursday, February 8.

Meals aren't literally cooked at home, but in the style of something your mum might have made you as a bairn. Instead meals are cooked to order in a catering kitchen in Govan, with a rotational menu that changes every six weeks, and features a wide range of dietary options and cultural cuisine.

Sauce! officially started this month, but has been years in the making. It's the brain-child of four friends living in Glasgow: Sylvie, Kitty, Lynsey, and Lisa. We spoke with the gang to hear more about the new food delivery concept.

Kitty said: "We're a new meal delivery service, specialising in high-quality meals, conveniently delivered straight to your door! We've got a rotational menu that's going to offer different meals and different cuisines every so often to keep things fresh.

"We're hoping Sauce! will appeal to the busy professional or families with young kids who can't find the time to cook, but still want to enjoy healthy, balanced home-cooked meals. It's for the kind of person who would buy a ready-meal, but wants something that's better for them."

Lasagna, Focaccia, and salad offered by Sauce!

On the first ever Sauce! menu is: Beef Bourguignon, Braised Lamb Shepherd's Pie, Coriander and Jalapeno Chicken Tacos, Classic Lasagna al Forno, Opor Ayam, Mushroom Stroganoff, Chipotle Braised Mushroom Tacos, Lentil Ragu Lasagna / Lentil Ragu Pasta, Butter Paneer, and Potato, Onion, and Cabbage Gratin.

There's also a sides menu, which features: Herby Buttered Greens, Dressed Green Salad, Chickpea Curry, Basmati Rice, Mashed Potatoes, Spiced Onions, and Garlic and Herb Focaccia.

Sauce! launched this month offering balanced meal prep delivered across Glasgow, Paisley, and Hamilton

Lisa, who has been working as a chef for nearly 10 years before starting Sauce!, continued: "I've worked as a chef in Glasgow since I left high school, and for the last five or six years I've worked in a kitchen making up protein-filled meal prep for the gym crowd.

"I see this as a natural progression of that - plus I got really bored of the mega-healthy stuff - there was a real gap in the market for the kind of food Sauce! offers. No other food delivery service offers these kind of meals."

Sauce! delivers twice a week to the Glasgow, Hamilton and Paisley areas. Thursdays between 4pm and 7pm, and Sundays between 10am and 1pm. Orders are a £25 minimum with a £2 delivery fee.