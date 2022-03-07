SeeWoo Glasgow - Scotland’s biggest Asian supermarket - reopens after refurbishment

A stream of excited customers, old and new, were welcomed into SeeWoo Glasgow last week, as Scotland’s ‘largest Asian supermarket’ officially re-opened its doors.

Based on Saracen Street in the north of the city, SeeWoo is the ultimate destination for East and Southeast Asian food lovers, offering modern, authentic and sustainable products from across China, Japan and Korea.

New ownership

Initially opened in 2006, the site was re-acquired by the SeeWoo Group in December 2021, following a short period (2017-2021) under separate ownership.

The investment secured the future of the supermarket, as well as the employment of 28 members of staff who currently work there.

SeeWoo Glasgow reopened its doors last week.

Four additional members of staff have already been recruited since the acquisition, with SeeWoo Glasgow planning on recruiting even more.

In the weeks following the acquisition, the SeeWoo Group has been focussed on restocking the store with new produce and has extended the fresh meat and seafood counters. The company has also progressed restaurant partnership discussions for the large space adjacent to the supermarket, as well as negotiations with a bubble tea partner.

Reopening celebration

The official store reopening was marked by a traditional Chinese lion dance, a ceremony which brings good fortune and prosperity to a new business, as well as a ribbon cutting ceremony, 500 goody bags for every customer that spent over £10 in store and complementary tastings throughout the day.

Lucy Tse-Mitchell, managing director of the SeeWoo Group, said: “SeeWoo has a proud history in Glasgow, and we’re really excited to be returning to our home in the north of the city. We have already secured a lot of new product partners that have boosted our store offering, with more to be announced in the next few months. We’re particularly excited that our famous restaurant space will be re-opening later in the year.

“Glasgow is an important strategic location for our group as we sell into many multi-site restaurant chains in the surrounding area. Not only is the city a crucial part of our retail and wholesale operations, it’s also a central point of importation.

“We can now use our Glasgow site as a base to service our retail, restaurant and hospitality customers in Scotland as well as the north of England.