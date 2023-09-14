Register
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Celtic confirm 25-man Champions League squad as 3 new signings absent
Rangers confirm 22-man Europa League squad as Dowell & Yilmaz left out
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

‘Sexy Coffee’ café set to open next to Glasgow Central Station this weekend

The ‘new-look’ coffee concept next to Glasgow Central will offer cocktails, coffee, and café food from 7am until midnight when it opens this Sunday, September 17

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:58 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sexy Coffee is set to open next to Glasgow Central Station on the corner of Union Street and Gordon Street this Sunday, September 17.

Occupying the space of the former ‘Via Italia’ on the corner, the café intends to open from 7am to midnight, 7 days a week - and offer cocktails alongside traditional (and not so traditional) coffee for sit-in and takeaway.

Describing themselves as a ‘new look coffee concept’ - the café will also offer collagen and protein coffee. The new coffee project is led by the director of Blue Lagoon, Gianluca Varese, as a personal venture.

Most Popular

The Sexy Coffee website teases the opening this weekend, it reads:”Join us for traditional coffees, cakes, premium sandwiches & a classic selection of cocktails! If you’re tired of the traditional drinks! Try out our new collagen & protein coffees!

“Take away or sit in & relax within our modern but classical marble designed café!”

Related topics:CafeCoffeeSpaceCocktails