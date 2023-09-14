‘Sexy Coffee’ café set to open next to Glasgow Central Station this weekend
The ‘new-look’ coffee concept next to Glasgow Central will offer cocktails, coffee, and café food from 7am until midnight when it opens this Sunday, September 17
Sexy Coffee is set to open next to Glasgow Central Station on the corner of Union Street and Gordon Street this Sunday, September 17.
Occupying the space of the former ‘Via Italia’ on the corner, the café intends to open from 7am to midnight, 7 days a week - and offer cocktails alongside traditional (and not so traditional) coffee for sit-in and takeaway.
Describing themselves as a ‘new look coffee concept’ - the café will also offer collagen and protein coffee. The new coffee project is led by the director of Blue Lagoon, Gianluca Varese, as a personal venture.
The Sexy Coffee website teases the opening this weekend, it reads:”Join us for traditional coffees, cakes, premium sandwiches & a classic selection of cocktails! If you’re tired of the traditional drinks! Try out our new collagen & protein coffees!
“Take away or sit in & relax within our modern but classical marble designed café!”