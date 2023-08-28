An English cocktail enthusiast on TikTok has shared a radical new cocktail - the ‘Bucky Shake’: a simple mixed drink made with equal parts Buckfast and milk.

Buckfast is a fortified tonic wine (every Glaswegian should know it well) produced with the same ingredients used by the monks of Buckfast Abbey who originally created the drink, although nowadays it’s produced in a factory by alcohol merchants J Chandler & Co.. Milk on the other hand, comes from a cow. Together they make the Bucky Shake, a cocktail which Lincoln Smith described as having a ‘chocolatey aroma’.

Lincoln Smith has been making cocktails on TikTok for the last few years and built up a respectful following of just over 880,000 followers on the app. He’s best known for his quirky cocktails, his charming moustache, and the suggestions he receives for bizarre new drink combinations.

The Bucky Shake is one such reader suggestion - which Lincoln Smith described as having a ‘milk chocolate flavour to it’, as well as being quite ‘creamy’.

Lincoln compared the taste of the drink to red wine for a moment, before saying of the Bucky/milk combo: ‘you don’t expect them to go together... and it almost doesn’t go well together’ - he went on to praise the rich chocolatey aftertaste of the cocktail.

For a detailed recipe of the Bucky Shake, see below:

1 part Buckfast

1 part milk (skimmed or semi-skimmed, you could even use oat or almond milk if you’re vegan, go crazy)

Some ice (but only if you fancy it)

The concept of a Buckfast cocktail might sound unusual (we know we’ve never seen Bucky drank out of anything other than the bottle) - but apparently there’s a whole swathe of cocktails featuring the caffeinated drink.

The closest Buckfast cocktail we could find to the Bucky Shake was a Bucky White Russian, as detailed in Forbes, it’s:

1 part Buckfast

1 part milk

1 part vodka

Some ice

It’s not the first time Lincoln Smith has made a Buckfast cocktail either - he’s also made the Buckfast Abbey (50ml Buckfast, 25ml Vermouth, several dashes of Angostura Bitters, and 10ml Laphroaig) and the Sling of 1808 (25ml Buckfast, 25ml Dry Gin, 10ml Triple Sec, 15ml fresh Lemon Juice, 35ml Pineapple Juice, and a few dashes of Angostura Bitters).