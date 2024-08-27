Slug & Lettuce to reopen in Glasgow after taking over popular city centre cocktail bar
Slug & Lettuce, a popular national Stonegate Group cocktail bar, will reopen on the site of popular cocktail bar Missoula at 110-114 West George Street - which is also owned by the Stonegate Group.
Slug and Lettuce first opened its doors in Glasgow on St Vincent Street back in 2015 - popular for its boozy brunches and 2-4-1 cocktail deals. Since it’s closure Missoula had taken over in Glasgow as the leading discount cocktail spot.
The Missoula brand will no longer continue to operate in Glasgow - and the Popworld club above the venue will cease operations as well (which is also owned by Stonegate Group). Popworld will see major renovations at the same time, and is expected to reopen on the same day as Slug & Lettuce.
Missoula is currently closed while renovations are underway as it transitions into Slug & Lettuce. Slug & Lettuce will reopen in Glasgow on Friday, October 18 - with bookings open the same day.
Signage on Missoula’s windows read: “Get ready for dancing & drinking & clinking all day and all night long. Want to be the first through the door? We are taking bookings from Friday October 18.”
A spokesperson for Slug & Lettuce Glasgow, said: "We cannot wait to reopen our new-look venue as we transition to Slug & Lettuce Glasgow, with our reopening date to the public being October 18th.
“We are working hard behind the scenes to ensure Glaswegians can enjoy the best cocktail bar experience in town where good times and fab vibes are top of the to-do list!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.