Big news for fans of cocktails as Slug & Lettuce is set to reopen in Glasgow on October 18 2024 after closing back in January of 2023.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slug & Lettuce, a popular national Stonegate Group cocktail bar, will reopen on the site of popular cocktail bar Missoula at 110-114 West George Street - which is also owned by the Stonegate Group.

Slug and Lettuce first opened its doors in Glasgow on St Vincent Street back in 2015 - popular for its boozy brunches and 2-4-1 cocktail deals. Since it’s closure Missoula had taken over in Glasgow as the leading discount cocktail spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Missoula brand will no longer continue to operate in Glasgow - and the Popworld club above the venue will cease operations as well (which is also owned by Stonegate Group). Popworld will see major renovations at the same time, and is expected to reopen on the same day as Slug & Lettuce.

Missoula is currently closed while renovations are underway as it transitions into Slug & Lettuce. Slug & Lettuce will reopen in Glasgow on Friday, October 18 - with bookings open the same day.

Slug And Lettuce signage

Signage on Missoula’s windows read: “Get ready for dancing & drinking & clinking all day and all night long. Want to be the first through the door? We are taking bookings from Friday October 18.”

A spokesperson for Slug & Lettuce Glasgow, said: "We cannot wait to reopen our new-look venue as we transition to Slug & Lettuce Glasgow, with our reopening date to the public being October 18th.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to ensure Glaswegians can enjoy the best cocktail bar experience in town where good times and fab vibes are top of the to-do list!"