Glasgow has the best, most multi-faceted hospitality scenes in Scotland - but most restaurants stop taking orders around 8pm and bars can call last orders as early as 11pm, if you're a night owl like us, this is no use - so we put together this list of the best late-night restaurants, pubs, clubs, and venues in the city.

There's nothing more refined than enjoying a meal at 10pm, a cocktail at midnight, or a bottle of water on the dancefloor at 2am - there's something very European about it. Whether you're popping out for a sit-down meal with work mates after a busy day, hitting the club, or trying out a classic Glasgow restaurant on a whim after a few pints, there's a couple of good spots around the city to grab a restaurant-quality meal late at night.

Take a look below to find the best late-night restaurants, pubs, clubs, venues, and more in Glasgow.

1 . Malone's, Sauchiehall Lane - 1am Malone's do the best pint of Guinness in the city centre hands down, and with live folk singers every weekend, you won't want to leave come closing time. | Contributed

2 . Sub Club - 4am Sub Club is an institution, there's no doubt about that. It has one of the best sound systems in the city, you'll have a hard time having a bad night on Jamaica Street. | Sub Club

3 . The Ark - 1am The Ark offers an excellent beer garden, and is the self proclaimed "best student pub in Glasgow". Should it be sunny, it has one of the biggest beer gardens in the city centre. | Contributed Photo: Google Maps

4 . Hanoi Bike Shop - 11pm Hanoi Bike Shop is one of Glasgow's most popular Vietnamese restaurants, now it's open right up until 11pm on the weekend, giving you even more chances to try out their Pho. | Hanoi Bike Shop