Glasgow has the best, most multi-faceted hospitality scenes in Scotland - but most restaurants stop taking orders around 8pm and bars can call last orders as early as 11pm, if you're a night owl like us, this is no use - so we put together this list of the best late-night restaurants, pubs, clubs, and venues in the city.
There's nothing more refined than enjoying a meal at 10pm, a cocktail at midnight, or a bottle of water on the dancefloor at 2am - there's something very European about it. Whether you're popping out for a sit-down meal with work mates after a busy day, hitting the club, or trying out a classic Glasgow restaurant on a whim after a few pints, there's a couple of good spots around the city to grab a restaurant-quality meal late at night.
Take a look below to find the best late-night restaurants, pubs, clubs, venues, and more in Glasgow.
