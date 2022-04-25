The Chewin’ the Fat and Still Game stars will be meeting fans in Glasgow this weekend.

What’s happening? Comdey stars and writers, Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, are inviting fans to meet them this weekend, as they’re signing bottles of their Jack and Victor whisky.

The Jack and Victor blended whisky was launched in May 2021, after a teaser social media campaign. It was a sell out success and led the pair to release a gift pack last Christmas and launch a gin earlier this year.

The Jack and Victor whisky was a sellout success in May. Picture: contributed

Jack and Victor Whisky comes in a 70cl bottle, and is £35. It has notes of honeyed orchard fruits and sweet malted barley. The dram also has a delicate peat smokiness and notes of fresh vanilla and oak spice.

Meet and greet date and time: Ford and Hemphill will be signing bottles of Jack and Victor whisky on Saturday 30 April from 10am at the ground floor of the Buchanan Galleries.

In a post sent to newsletter subscribers, the pair wrote: “Come meet us, stock up and wu'll sign yer bottle! Limited number of bottles mind, so don't dilly dally - when we're oot, we're oot!! If ye cannae make it, ye can always....Buy Noo”

Speaking at the launch of the first batch of whisky last year, Jack Jarvis Esq, said: “For too many years we’d been drinking that muck they sell in The Clansman, so we decided it’s about time we make our own dram.

"It’s fair to say that after a few trial sessions at Osprey Heights, we’re chuffed with the final outcome.”

In addition, Victor McDade, added: “It has been tricky keeping this a secret over the last few months, but we managed it. It’s the best of gear and it comes with a lovely shiny label and everything.

"With Father’s Day coming up, we’re sure folk will enjoy a couple of goldies with their very own old man.

"We reckon even Clark Gable would have liked it.”