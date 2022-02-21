Still Game’s Jack and Victor launch Still Gin - here’s when you’ll be able to buy it

After the hugely successful launch of Jack & Victor whisky, Scottish comedians, Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill are expanding their offering with a brand-new tipple.

The duo said that Still Gin was born from an abundance of fan requests for something ‘filtered through the heather’.

Launching in time for Mother’s Day, there will be digital posters going up across Scotland, as well as adverts on the Glasgow Subway and Edinburgh buses all with the cheeky message ‘for Yer Maw’.

Jack and Victor have also penned a poem which fans can read on the website when they go to purchase a bottle:

“We hope a sip from glass to lip will keep ye hale and hearty with Jack & Victors fine ‘Still Gin’ Come join the Craiglang party!”

How to buy early: Fans of Jack and Victor who have signed up to the mailing list before midnight on the 23 February will be sent a secret password to get early access to pick up a bottle before the gin goes on general sale on the 28 of February.

With tasting notes of cherry blossom, juniper berries, pink grapefruit, orange and most importantly, heather flowers – giving it a truly ‘filtered through the heather’ taste - it’s sure to be a hit with lovers of the show, and gin alike.

Alongside the gin itself, fans will be able to pick up Still Gin branded crystal goblets, meaning drinkers can pour a ‘wee yin’ or a ‘big yin’.

Jack and Victor whisky fans will also be keen to hear that the blended scotch will soon be available to buy in bars, although, they said, it’s not yet known if Boaby at The Clansman will be stocking it.

Still Gin and Still Game co-creator Ford Kiernan, commented: “The amount of people who kept shouting ‘filtered through the heather’ at us since we launched the whisky was doing my head in, so now their calls have been answered, and it’s a good drop.

“It’s exactly the kind of thing Jack’s daughter Fiona would have bought her maw for Mother’s Day which is just round the corner, so if you fancy getting a bottle for your own maw, you better be quick.”

Fellow co-creator, Greg Hemphill, added: “Victor’s wife Betty was fond of a wee G’n’T so we’re sure she’d have been a fan of our new Still Gin.