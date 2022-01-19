Study reveals Glasgow is the UK’s 4th most vegan-friendly city for 2022

We know Glasgow is good for vegan food, so it may come as a no surprise that Student Beans has ranked the city 4th for being vegan friendly in the UK.

Glasgow has landed in the top 10 cities for accommodating vegans in the UK, according to new data.

A study by marketing company, and top rated discount app, Student Beans ranked Glasgow 4th after finding that 26.98% of restaurants were vegan friendly.

When it came to the amount of vegan-friendly options on UberEats, Glasgow was once again on top with 50 restaurants delivery vegan-friendly food.

According to Plant Based News, a global organisation that reports on all things vegan, more than 1.5 million people in the UK are following the diet.

The change comes after studies have shown that cutting out meat and dairy has many health benefits for your body, as well as the planet.

The methodology behind the study by Student Beans was conducted around analysing a range of varying factors. They are as follows:

Number of restaurants serving vegan food

Percentage of restaurants in the city that are vegan

Number of vegan UberEats

Average cost of vegetables and fruit

Number of health food stores in each city within a five-mile radius.

To make the study fair, each value was calculated per capita, based on the population.

Glasgow ranked 2nd when it came to the city with the most health and supplement shops in the areas.

The average cost for fruit and veg in Glasgow is where the city was marked down with a basket costing £12.10. Though it was still one of the cheaper options. This leaves Glasgow with an overall index score of 245.

The city topping the list is Edinburgh with an index score of 274, followed closely by Chester with 263 and Nottingham with 246.

Popular cities like Bristol and London came surprisingly low on the list. With Bristol 15th and London 10th.

Studies have shown that places like Bristol and London’s costly basket spend for fruit and veg is a huge contributing factor to why it’s 10th.