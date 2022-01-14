BrewDog announces new Vegan beer in collaboration with The Vegan Kind

The Vegan Kind took to social media to announce the exciting new product from their lengthy collaboration this week.

The Ellon-based brewers have released their latest collaboration with fellow Scottish business The Vegan Kind.

The Vegan Kind is “the UK’s most popular vegan subscription boxes and supermarket.“

According to The Vegan Kind co-founder Scott McCulloch the new collaboration is: “A celebration of two companies based in bonnie Scotland who are collaborating to empower The Vegan Kind Mission to "Make Plant-Based Living Effortless", and the BrewDog Mission to "Make People Passionate About Great Beers"”

The new beer is a 5.5% pale ale that celebrates and pays homage to the west coast style of ale.

The company described the flavours as “A lively bitterness is accentuated by baskets of ripe pineapple, bright citrus notes and hints of pine!”

The recipe also features sultana, Columbus hops combined with Vienna malts.

The beer has also been certified officially by The Vegan Society.

If this sounds like a beer that is right up your alley, you’ll need to move quickly. The beer is limited edition, and only available while stocks last. If you want to get your hands on these cans then head to the Brewdog website to order their monthly beer box.

Brewdog has recently made further efforts to accommodate those who follow the vegan lifestyle, by partnering with other vegan brands such as Temple of Seitan and creating a new menu for the Brewdog restaurants, which launches today (14 January).

As well as expanding their menus they are currently offering 50 per cent off all vegetarian and vegan products to support Veganuary and encourage more to take part.