Team behind Corona Bar and Kitchen to launch Shawlands Street Food

A new pop up is coming to the southside.

What’s happening? The Corona Bar and Kitchen (formerly the Butterfly and Pig south) will launch Shawlands Street Food this weekend, on Sunday 16 January.

They’ve teamed up with the former chef of The Black Dove for this new offering. The Black Dove was known for its ‘bottomless’ brunch, and closed in 2018, shocking fans of the restaurant.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s on the menu? There’s a range of dishes such as soft shell tacos with Moroccan lamb, Korean style pork belly and vegetarian and vegan options.

There’s also mac and cheese dishes as well as loaded fries and desserts.

When is it? From 2pm on Sunday 16 January.

The team posted: “Calling All Southsiders. Who remembers “The BlackDove” in Shawlands?? Well we have teamed up with the owner , Chef Chris Rouse and we will be bringing you Shawlands Street Food.

“We will begin to launch this on Sunday 16th January starting at 2pm … This is certainly something to be looking out for going forward.”