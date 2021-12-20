Burst water main affecting around 2000 customers in Shawlands

A burst water main has affected the supply to up to 2000 people in Shawlands.

Scottish Water says engineers are working to the solve the issue, which could be leaving those in the area without water. Others might have low water pressure or discoloured water.

The main burst, on Deanston Drive, burst in the early hours of this morning and has caused some flooding on Tantallon Road.

What is Scottish Water saying?

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We would like to apologise to customers experiencing disruption to their water supply or flooding this morning as a result of a burst trunk main on the southside of Glasgow.

“Our team on site is working to isolate the damaged section of main and to re-route water through unaffected parts of the network in order to restore and maintain supplies as quickly as possible.

“We have a response team on site to provide direct assistance to customers whose homes have been affected by flooding as a result of the burst. We would encourage any customers who have experienced flooding and who need support to call us on 0800 077 8778.”

What if I need support?