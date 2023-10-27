For the second year in a row, Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Events gathered representatives from the country’s finest takeaways to be celebrated at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023.

This glamorous black-tie event took place on Monday the 23 rd of October at the Marriot Hotel in Glasgow, where top names from the industry gathered to spotlight those who shone brightly in recent years.

The event honours the establishments where there is always something for the whole family to enjoy and whose gastronomic delights grace the dining tables, living rooms and the laps of Scottish homes.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 said: “It was another incredible event and we were proud to have such a great calibre on finalists this year.

“The winners are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest. We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

1 . Lam’s Kitchen Lam’s Kitchen in Easterhouse won the awards of Takeaway Kitchen of the Year and Oriental Takeaway of the Year.

2 . Bite Me Sandwich Bar Bite Me Sandwich Bar on Paisley Road West won the awards of Sandwich Shop of the Year and Takeaway Kitchen of the Year.

3 . Pakistani Street Food Pakistani Street Food on Victoria Road won the award of Outstanding Takeaway of the Year.

4 . Ruglen Rolls Ruglen Rolls was voted as the Roll Bar of the Year.