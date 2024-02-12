What should I get from Greggs? This is a question I ask myself at least once a week - let me make it easier for you by ranking each and every pastry from Greggs definitively, so you need never wonder again.

Last week we got a Valentine's Day box from Greggs - and surely you're thinking that there can't be a less romantic meal than a pastry from a chain bakery - but you would be wrong. This year they've coupled up with Uber Eats to offer the romantic box for £10 which contains: Vegan & Meat Sausage Roll, Vegan & Meat Steak Bake, Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt, and a Chicken Bake.

It comes in a lovely red box that looks a bit like something Victoria's Secret would package their nighties in - so maybe give your partner a heads up so they don't get their hopes up too much - although the smell of freshly baked pastries might give it away. Anyway, this new era Greggs has entered in which it offers delivery and package deals got us thinking, what are the very best things from Greggs, and how would we rank them definitively? These are things the people need to know.

These are all the savouries and bakes from Greggs ranked definitively.

1 . Vegan Steak Bake The Vegan Steak Bake - god knows what they put in this stuff but I would a mile through muck for one. They only very recently made a come back to after disappearing off the bakery shelves for a year or so - I've never been so happy to see a baked good than when they announced it was coming back. Long live the King.

2 . Vegan Sausage Roll I thoroughly enjoy Gregg's vegan range, if that's not obvious enough from this list. What might surprise you to hear however, is that I'm not vegan in the slightest - I just love the vegan scran at Greggs, there's a certain something it offers offer the traditional meaty bakes that really speaks to my strange palate.

3 . Sausage, Bean, and Cheese Melt I would have loved to have been in the Greggs bakery lab when the mad scientist came up with this one. Get a breakfast, and shove it in a pastry - you just know they tried to get an egg in there somehow - but in my opinion that would be flying too close to the sun. The Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt makes a rough morning that little bit brighter. Photo: Greggs