The mince pie has been a Christmas tradition for centuries - but this Glasgow hotel is saying bah humbug to the unwritten Yuletide law this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading Scottish hotel is consigning a Christmas tradition to the history books – after taking the decision to ban mince pies this winter.

The Glynhill Hotel & Spa in Renfrew, near Glasgow, will not serve mince pies at all this festive season after what it says has been years of low demand and high wastage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and revellers at the hotel this Christmas will instead be offered a host of other dessert options to savour, with no mince pie orders placed for the first time in the hotel’s 53-year history.

Glynhill Hotel & Spa Chef Willie Millar said: “Every year, we buy them, we serve them, then with a very few exceptions we bin them – which feels like an awful waste.

“Not very many people at all seem to like them, even less want them at the end of their meal, so it feels like a bit of a no-brainer to simply ban them this Christmas and focus on offering desserts and sweet treats which our customers do want.

The Glynhill Hotel & Spa are saying bye to the mince pie this Christmas season

“We think we might be the first venue in Scotland to remove mince pies from their Christmas menus but it’s in line with customer feedback – and will also mean a reduction in wastage which can only be a good thing.

“Bye bye mince pies. Gone … and forgotten!”